LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue announced that Brian Kent, 58, was arrested and charged with five counts of arson after crews responded to several dumpster fires early Friday morning.

LFR said at about 2:40 a.m., five dumpster fires in the area of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q were reported within 20 minutes.

“Five fire companies from across the department responded along with the Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office,” LFR said in a press release.

It took a little more than 30 minutes from the time of the first 911 call to the time of Kent’s arrest, according to LFR.

LFR said Kent faced no more than 20 years in prison.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or contact fireprevention@mylubbock.us.