Man charged with attacking local pastor and church members

LUBBOCK, Texas — Antonio Lopez, 33, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after attacking a local pastor and three church members.

On Friday evening, Pastor Johnny Perez said he and three other church members were remodeling Church of the Blessed International.

According to police, this is when Lopez arrived on bike and began attacking the men with a metal pipe. Eventually, Perez and his members restrained Lopez.

“We took him down and held him until the police got here,” Perez said.

Perez said this wasn’t the church’s first interaction with Lopez. When Lopez was homeless, Perez said they fed him and provided him with new clothes.

However, Perez said Lopez soon started asking for money. When he didn’t get what we asked for, Perez said that’s when he became troublesome.

“He told a member that if we didn’t do something for him, he was gonna come back and shoot up the church,” Perez said.

While church members enjoyed assisting Lopez, they believed they could do no more but contact police .

“We don’t get tired of doing good, even to the wrong people,” Perez said. “But sometimes we have to draw the line when it comes to the safety of our people.”

Perez said he’ll be okay, but is especially grateful that it ends here.

“Thank God he didn’t have a firearm because a lot of people could’ve got hurt,” he said.