Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of January 12, 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Cory Buck, 41, was identified as the driver in a rollover that started a Major Crash Investigation callout late Thursday night and was charged with DWI.

LPD said officers were called to the 400 block of Alcove Avenue at 11:54 p.m.

According to LPD, Buck was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. He was later taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Police said details were still developing. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.