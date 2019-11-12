Man charged with murder of small child in Brownfield

BROWNFIELD, Texas — Brownfield Police arrested Zachary Maldonado, 20, Monday night initially for injury to a child. Later, he was charged with murder.

Police were called for the report of an unresponsive child who was later airlifted to Lubbock. The child died Tuesday. Police said there was trauma to the child and the investigation led to Maldonado.

A family member told EverythingLubbock.com that Maldondo hit the baby boy and then threw the baby on the floor of a home in the 100 block of East Hill Street.

The family member said Maldonado was not the father of the child but had dated the boy’s mom a few months.

Police said the child was five and-a-half months old.

Maldonado was held Tuesday on a $1.5 million bond. According to his booking sheet at the Terry County jail, he was officially booked at 11:37 pm Monday night.

