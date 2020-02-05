Man charged with murder of wife in connection to Abernathy fire

ABERNATHY, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas Rangers were called to assist the Abernathy Police Department (APD) at 307 West 7th Street, Abernathy, Texas, after the body of a deceased female was discovered in a car.

The female was later identified as Linda Daily Downs, of Abernathy. Linda Downs was discovered in the front passenger seat of a Red Chevrolet Trail Blazer SUV, which was parked in the driveway at the above address. The deceased had a gunshot wound to the head and numerous stab wounds to the back and neck.

Texas Rangers learned first responders were dispatched to the above address after neighbors were alerted of a fire at said residence. Shortly after first responders had arrived on scene, the body of Linda Downs was discovered in the vehicle.

Texas Rangers learned Randy Downs, husband to Linda Downs, was evacuated from the residence by First Responders and disclosed he, (Randy Downs) had killed his wife, Linda Downs, and then attempted to kill himself. Randy Downs was transported to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock for a self-inflicted gunshot wound and later booked into Lubbock County Sheriff’s office for Murder.

(This is a press release from DPS)