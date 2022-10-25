LUBBOCK, Texas — David Davila, 19, was arrested on Saturday and charged with domestic violence and placing a child in danger, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, the victim told officers that she was feeding her one-month-old baby when Davila got in her face and said, “I’m going to break your jaw.”

As he continued making threats, the victim found a knife and told Davila to get away. The police report said Davila grabbed the victim by the throat with one hand and the knife with the other. After struggling for a few moments, the victim was able to get free.

Davila was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he made several comments trying to fight the officers, according to the report.

As of Tuesday, Davila remained at LCDC on charges of “Abandon a Child in Imminent Danger,” and “Assault Domestic Violence.”