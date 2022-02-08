LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested on an outstanding warrant Sunday for sexual assault. Jail records also showed he had previous charges for attempted indecency with a child, burglary and domestic assault.

A 2018 report said Xavier Estrada, 34, picked up the woman, later identified as the victim, at a friend’s house the morning of May 5, 2018, to take her to work, but instead, he took her to a park and raped her. Another report said he then took her to work after the incident occurred.

According to the victim’s 2018 police report, she told police she believed Estrada may have been under the influence of an unknown substance.

During a statement about the case, the victim told police she has known Estrada since she was about 10 years old, and he was someone she has been able to call for help or a ride if needed.

In Estrada’s May 31, 2018, police statement, he claimed he had been drinking when the victim continued to call and message him to come to get her. Estrada said the victim never said no and that she even lifted her hips to facilitate the removal of her pants.

“Estrada claimed to have text messages to show it was not a rape, but he did not want the text messages recovered,” the warrant said.

According to police records, the Texas Department of Public Safety CODIS Laboratory issued a report July 18, 2019, that said DNA evidence from the victim’s vaginal swabs matched the DNA profile associated with Estrada.

Estrada’s bond was set at $50,000 for the sexual assault.