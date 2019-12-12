Man claimed to know about human trafficking, instead indicted by grand jury in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal grand jury in Lubbock indicted Ian Parker Mohn, age not listed, for making a false statement to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The indictment said Mohn reported a case of human trafficking in Wisconsin.

“[Mohn] stated that he had personal knowledge of a case of human trafficking occurring in or near Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where at least two minor victims were still actively being held captive,” the indictment said.

“And he was working with a group of men and woman unaffiliated with law enforcement who had already rescued one female juvenile from his human trafficking group and intended to rescue the two others,” the indictment said.

But it was false, according to the indictment.

“[Mohn] … in fact had fabricated the entire statement.”

According to driver license records, there is only one person by the name Ian Parker Mohn in Texas. Online records showed someone by the name of Ian Parker Mohn was on list of students who would graduate from Texas Tech in 2017.

A case summary in the court docket said the crime happened in Lubbock County.