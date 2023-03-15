LUBBOCK, Texas — Authorities were called for reports of a man climbing a cellphone tower near 22nd Street and Memphis Avenue on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said police were called at 3:47 p.m. According to police, some streets in the area were blocked from traffic. Just after 5:00 p.m., police confirmed the man was back on the ground and taken into custody.

“We are asking those in the area to stay indoors, while also asking the rest of the public to avoid the area,” LPD stated. Police said information was limited as of Wednesday afternoon.

