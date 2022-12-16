GRAPHIC WARNING: The details in this story will be difficult for some readers. Discretion is advised.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was indicted this week for 11 counts of possessing child pornography and 10 counts of bestiality. The bestiality charges were listed for the first time on the jail roster Thursday.

Court records indicated the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a CyberTip to Lubbock Police for a sexual image of minor. That led to an investigation of Cody Glen Sandahl, 26.

Police spoke with Sandahl on November 14, according to court records. He was arrested November 17 on the child pornography charges.

WARNING: Although we withheld the worst of the details which are found in court records, the following paragraphs are graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

Sandahl consented for police to look at his phone. Police located 10 videos and 72 images that “depict bestiality” or sexual acts between a human and an animal, court records showed.

An officer wrote, “I located the following images that appeared to be Cody committing sex acts on himself with his dog…”

Those images were then described in some detail, which we have not included here.

Court records said, “Cody [Sandahl] advised that the dog likes it and lays next to him after. Cody advised that he never forces the dog to commit these acts. Cody advised this occurs two to three times a day for the last two to three years.”

Sandahl admitted to police that he committed “approximately 1,000 acts of bestiality with a dog” between November 2019 and November 2022.

“Cody [Sandahl] considers himself a furry and looks at images using [three websites],” court records said.

RELATED STORY: Several indicted by Lubbock County Grand Jury on Tuesday, December 13

When Sandahl was arrested, a supervisor with Lubbock Animal Control Services made the decision a family member could keep Sandahl’s dog so long he was not in the home. The supervisor indicated if Sandahl were released from jail, other arrangements would need to be made to ensure the safety of the dog.

Sandahl remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Friday on a $200,000 bond. An indictment indicated the bestiality charges were state jail felonies – which, if there is a conviction, carry a maximum of two years each. Possession of child pornography in Texas, if there is a conviction, carries a penalty between two and 20 years in prison.

Click here to react or comment on social media.