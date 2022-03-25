LUBBOCK, Texas — A man connected to an East Lubbock double-murder was arrested by San Angelo Police Thursday evening.

According to arrest records, Bobby Josiah Gasca, 22, of San Angelo, was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center at 6:35 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022. He faced charges of “Capital Murder of Multiple Persons.”

Court records previously showed that Gasca was involved in a double-murder on July 1, 2020, where two men were found dead after a shots fired call in the 300 block of Beech Avenue in Lubbock.

The victims were identified as Michael Carson, 31 and Gregory Tubbs, 64.

According to records, Carson was supposed to meet with two people from San Angelo to sell them “crack.” Those two were identified as and Bobby Gasca and Edward Wilson Jr.

A witness who later saw Gasca and Wilson in San Angelo said Gasca bragged about how they went to Lubbock to rob Carson and Tubbs, and that the two men “got shot.”

Wilson was arrested in San Angelo on July 9, 2020.

It was not immediately clear if Gasca’s arrest on Thursday was connected to the 2020 murders. But it was clear his name was mentioned in previous court records.

