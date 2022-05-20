LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was convicted this week and sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday, according to court records. He was accused of intentionally shoving a pacifier down an infant’s throat in 2018.

Rico Martinez, 20, was arrested in August 2019.

According to a police report, in August 2018, emergency services responded to a call about a 6-month-old choking on a pacifier.

A doctor told police he suspected foul play because the entire pacifier was lodged deep in the throat of the infant, the police report said.