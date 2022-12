LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police department confirmed late Friday evening that a man was dead after he was found in the backyard of his home with serious injuries.

LPD said the call came in at 4:23 p.m. to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.

According to LPD, the case was classified as a death investigation. It was not immediately clear what caused the man’s initial injuries.

