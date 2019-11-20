Man described as “suspected neo-Nazi” wants out of Lubbock Co. jail

Image of Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh from Lubbock Co. Detention Center, image of ammo by Nexstar/Staff

LUBBOCK, Texas — An attorney for Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh, 23, filed a request Tuesday in federal court to let Bruce-Umbaugh get out of jail pending his criminal case for illegal firearm possession.

Bruce-Umbaugh was arrested in Post on November 4 with three rifles, a handgun and at least 1,500 rounds of ammunition. Shortly after his arrest, federal prosecutors released a statement saying Bruce-Umbaugh is a suspected neo-Nazi.

“Mr. Bruce-Umbaugh is not a danger to the community.” defense attorney michael king in court document filed tuesday

An indictment in Lubbock accused him of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance. Prosecutors said he was in possession of marijuana and THC oil. He told investigators that he smoked marijuana on a daily basis.

The defense attorney, Michael King, wrote on Tuesday, “Mr. Bruce-Umbaugh is not a danger to the community. Therefore, allowing him to be released would neither pose any threat to the individuals of that community, increasing the likelihood that he would become a flight risk.”

“Mr. Bruce-Umbaugh has no criminal history,” his attorney wrote. “Mr. Bruce-Umbaugh has held steady employment in the past doing security and working in the restaurant business.”

The defense proposes that Bruce-Umbaugh be allowed to live with his fiancé and her family in Spokane, Washington. The fiancé agreed to act as a third-party custodian of Bruce-Umbaugh.

Prosecutors have not yet filed their written response to the request. As of Tuesday, Bruce-Umbaugh remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Separately, a federal judge set the trial date for January 13, 2020 in Lubbock.

Related Story: Suspected neo-Nazi charged with gun crime in Post