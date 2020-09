SLATON, Texas — One man is in jail after he attacked a census worker’s vehicle and broke the vehicle’s windshield for an unknown reason.

After the incident, police said the worker called 911 and led police to the residence where the suspect, Tomas Solis, 42, went.

After arriving, police said Solis rammed his car into a police vehicle. In order to stop Solis’ vehicle, police intentionally shot at his vehicle’s tires.

Solis was taken into custody on an aggravated assault charge.