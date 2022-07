LUBBOCK, Texas — Faustino Garcia, 34, of Roswell, New Mexico died Thursday at University Medical Center in Lubbock as a result of a crash he was in a week prior.

According to a Texas DPS crash report, Garcia was headed southbound on State Highway 214, south of Denver City.

Another driver entered the roadway and pulled out in front of Garcia, causing Garcia to strike his vehicle.

Garcia was transported to UMC and pronounced dead a week later.

The other driver did not sustain injuries.