LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said on Tuesday morning that 59-year-old Bill Irwin passed away after he was run over by a car in the 3400 block of Clovis Highway on Friday night.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported on Saturday that Irwin was experiencing car trouble when 52-year-old Kristopher Green stopped to help Irwin push his vehicle out of the roadway.

Green believed Irwin was back in his own vehicle when he began pushing the vehicle, which led to Irwin being rolled over.

Irwin was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.