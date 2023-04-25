LUBBOCK, TX– The Lubbock Police Department released an update on the motorcycle crash in the 5200 of 57th Street on April 9.

Read the press release from LPD for more information.

LUBBOCK, Texas — 43-year-old Thomas Burgess has died of his injuries following a single-vehicle

crash involving a motorcycle.

Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries that occurred at 1:32 a.m. on

April 9th in the 5200 block of 57th Street.

Through the initial course of the investigation it appears Burgess, was operating a motorcycle

eastbound in the 5200 block of 57th Street. The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a

guardrail, ejecting Burgess.

Burgess was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries. He

succumbed to his injuries on April 24th.