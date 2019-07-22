Man dies in Crosby County crash, DPS says

CROSBYTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday released information about a deadly crash which happened Saturday afternoon in Crosby County.

DPS said Kenneth Ermon Griggs, 60, of Petersburg lost his life in the one-vehicle crash.

DPS said Griggs was driving a pickup truck along U.S. Highway 82 east of Crosbyton. DPS said the truck left the roadway and Griggs over-corrected. The truck rolled several times, DPS said.

“Griggs was ejected and succumbed to his injuries at the Crosbyton Clinic Hospital,” DPS said. “The weather conditions on this date were clear and dry.”

Griggs was not wearing a seat belt, according to DPS.