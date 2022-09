LAMB COUNTY, Texas — One person died early Friday morning on FM 1055 in Lamb County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said just after 6:00 a.m., a semi-truck driven by 28-year-old Peter Jacob Adameit was pulled over due to a mechanical issue. While he attempted to fix the issue, the vehicle began to turn over into a ditch and got stuck in the mud.

Adameit was struck by the vehicle’s left-side tires and died as a result of his injuries, according to DPS.