LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said a man died in Lubbock after a fiery crash that happened in Ector County on March 13, 2022.

Texas DPS said Scott Adam Brittain, 37, of Corpus Christi, was pronounced deceased at University Medical Center in Lubbock on March 19.

According to DPS, Brittain was driving northeast on Murphy Street, about five miles southwest of Odessa, when he drove off the west side of the roadway. DPS said he struck a concrete barrier and fence.

Brittain was ejected and the vehicle burned, according to Texas DPS.

Authorities said conditions were dry and clear at the time of the wreck, and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.