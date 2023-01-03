(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo and background photo from the AP GraphicsBank)

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One man was left dead in a morning crash involving 2 vehicles east of Hobbs, New Mexico on December 22, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to the DPS, Joshua Duncan, 37, of Casper, Wyoming was driving west on US Highway 62 at 7:00 a.m. when he was struck in the rear by Ismael Barreras 20, of Midland.

DPS said Barreras failed to control his speed when he struck Duncan.

Duncan was transported to University Medical Center when he later died on December 22. Barreras was not injured.

According to DPS, both drivers were wearing seatbelts and the conditions were dry and clear.