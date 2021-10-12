Man dies in Scurry County crash while putting up road signs, DPS says

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas — A Waco man died in a Scurry County crash Monday afternoon while he was putting up road signs, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 84, 4 miles north of Snyder. A pickup truck was traveling southeast and towing a flatbed trailer.

DPS said 37-year-old Larry Valadez was sitting on the trailer and putting up road signs when the wind began to pick up. He leaned back on the signs to hold them down and fell off the left side of the trailer and was run over by it.

The driver, 29-year-old Aarron Voyles of Sweetwater, was not injured in the crash, according to DPS.

DPS said the crash is still under investigation.