LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man will face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty and admitting to possessing child pornography of a prepubescent girl.

Thomas Anthony Ybarra, 26, admitted in court documents that he downloaded and traded child pornography starting in 2019. He was arrested in April 2022 after he was indicted on federal child pornography charges.

According to court documents, the Lubbock Police Department conducted a search warrant in May 2021 after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to court documents, child pornography was found on several devices belonging to Ybarra.

If a judge accepts the deal, Ybarra faces a minimum of 5 years in prison.