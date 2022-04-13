LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was federally indicted for Production of Child Pornography on Wednesday, according to court records.

Kyle Lamar West, 38, was arrested February 16. Additionally, West was charged with indecency with a child with sexual contact, a state charge.

According to court documents, West was accused of coercing a minor into sexual acts in order to film them. Seven files were found: five images and two videos.

West was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and remained there as of Wednesday.