LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of 46th Street for reports of a City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department vehicle blocking the alleyway at 4:17 p.m.

LPD said 50-year-old Robert Stewart was found in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Read the full release below:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in regards to a Tuesday evening homicide in Central Lubbock.

Officers were initially called at 4:17 p.m. on September 27th to assist the City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste department regarding a vehicle blocking the alley in the 2600 block of 46th street. When officers arrived, they discovered 50 year-old Robert Stewart in the vehicle.

EMS arrived on scene and pronounced Stewart deceased.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00.

The investigation is ongoing.