LUBBOCK, Texas— On Friday, the Clovis Police Department identified the man that was found dead on a set of train tracks.

CPD identified the victim as Ashley Montgomery, 46, of Colorado. In a press release on Friday it said, “there were no indications of foul play.”

The following is a press release from the Clovis Police Department

Clovis, NM – August 26th, 2022 – On August 24th, 2022 at around 4:04 A.M., BNSF employees contacted the Clovis Police Department to report a deceased male that they had found on the train tracks just east of Martin Luther King Blvd. Officers along with detectives were dispatched to the scene. There were no indications of foul play.

The deceased male was sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque, New Mexico for autopsy. During the course of the autopsy, the decedent’s fingerprints were taken and submitted for comparison.

On August 26th, OMI relayed that the male was identified as Ashley Montgomery (46 years of age) of Colorado. Law enforcement agencies in Colorado have been notified of his death and will be handling notification of his next of kin.

End of press release