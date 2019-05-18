Man found dead with gunshot wound, investigated as suspicious death Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image of Braxton Matthis provided by family. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FLOYD COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety said a man was found dead in Floyd County.

DPS said the body of Braxton Mathis, 21, of Plainview had a gunshot wound. DPS said the investigation is ongoing as a “suspicious death.”

"All we know at this time is he was found in Floyd county, and he was deceased at that time," said Shanna McBride, Mathis' aunt.

"His body was sent out for an autopsy," she said. "We think there was foul play involved. He was so kind and so helpful and he loved his family."

A DPS statement said:

Yesterday, May 16, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Floyd County Sheriff's Office received a call of a dead body in the ditch located at CR 67 and FM 2286 in Floyd County.



The victim was identified as Braxton Mathis, 21, of Plainview. The body was taken to South Plains Pathology. The preliminary investigation showed that the victim died of a gunshot wound.

The Texas Rangers, Floyd County Sheriff's Office and Hale County Sheriff's Office continue to Investigate this ongoing investigation.