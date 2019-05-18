Man found dead with gunshot wound, investigated as suspicious death
The man's family issued a brief statement
FLOYD COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety said a man was found dead in Floyd County.
DPS said the body of Braxton Mathis, 21, of Plainview had a gunshot wound. DPS said the investigation is ongoing as a “suspicious death.”
"All we know at this time is he was found in Floyd county, and he was deceased at that time," said Shanna McBride, Mathis' aunt.
"His body was sent out for an autopsy," she said. "We think there was foul play involved. He was so kind and so helpful and he loved his family."
A DPS statement said:
Yesterday, May 16, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Floyd County Sheriff's Office received a call of a dead body in the ditch located at CR 67 and FM 2286 in Floyd County.
The victim was identified as Braxton Mathis, 21, of Plainview. The body was taken to South Plains Pathology. The preliminary investigation showed that the victim died of a gunshot wound.
The Texas Rangers, Floyd County Sheriff's Office and Hale County Sheriff's Office continue to Investigate this ongoing investigation.
More Stories
-
According to a police report, the Lubbock Police Department responded…
-
Many of us have heard details of someone we know having sex outside…
-
Funding for the proposed Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine was…