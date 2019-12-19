Man found guilty after 6-vehicle pileup in Lubbock during police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury needed 15 minutes on Wednesday to deliberate the guilt of a man accused of causing a 6-vehicle pileup on Interstate 27 during a police chase.

Eloy Salas, Jr, will go back to court on Thursday morning for the sentencing phase of his trial.

This week the jury heard testimony about an incident in in July 2016. More specifically, the charge against him was evading police in a motor vehicle. The jury also found that Salas used a vehicle as a deadly weapon and that will factor into the sentencing phase.

Lubbock Police received a call that a man was beating a woman at a Whataburger location at 19th and Avenue Q. There was evidence in the trial that Salas drove off from that location and led police on a high-speed chase.

Police called off the chase at 19th Street and Interstate 27 but Salas crashed along the Interstate near the Marsha Sharp Freeway exit.

An EMS paramedic testified that five ambulances were called out. For one passenger, paramedics and firefighters needed 23 minutes to get her out of the wreckage with the Jaws of Life. The witness said the patient was, “screaming in pain, scared, and in a lot of pain.”

There was testimony that Salas got out of his wrecked pickup truck and ran away. A police K-9 caught up to Salas. A police officer testified that Salas picked up the dog and slammed it to the ground.

He was taken into custody and Salas has been in jail since that night.