ST. LOUIS, Missouri — On Friday, a jury found James Timothy Norman, 41, guilty for the 2016 murder-for-hire of his nephew Andre Montgomery. Norman was accused of hiring someone to kill Montgomery and trying to cash a $450,000 life insurance policy.

Montgomery, who was 21, was a previous student of Estacado High School in Lubbock. At the time, he lived in a suburb of St. Louis when he was shot and killed in March 2016.

Norman was a former star of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” a reality TV show based around a popular St. Louis restaurant founded by Robbie Montgomery, Norman’s mother and Andre Montgomery’s grandmother.

Norman testified in the trial that he had helped Montgomery move to St. Louis about 18 months before he was killed, according to The Associated Press.

Three others have pleaded guilty in connection to the murder-for-hire, according to the AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.