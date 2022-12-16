LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said investigators were on scene in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue after a man was found with serious injuries in the backyard of his home.

LPD said the call came in at 4:23 p.m. on Friday. It was not immediately clear what caused the man’s injuries.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes unit responded, according to LPD. Police said more information would be released as it became available.

