Man from Plainview went missing in Waco, police said

WACO, Texas — Waco Police asked for the public’s help on Wednesday to find Sean Donovan Ditmore. Texas DMV and driver license records indicated Ditmore is from Plainview.

Police said, “[Ditmore] does not live in Waco but came down over the weekend to help his brother move.”

“[Ditmore] told family members that he was going to drive around for a little sight-seeing and that he would be back later that afternoon, but never returned,” Waco Police said. “He also left his cell phone so there is currently no way to track his whereabouts.”

He was last seen Tuesday in Waco. Ditmore was described as age 33, 5’5” tall, and 135 pounds. He was described as having red hair and blue eyes.

“He was last seen wearing a light blue button-down shirt and blue jeans,” police said.

He was driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruz with license plate number DZB-7646.

Anyone with information on Ditmore’s whereabouts can call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.