Man from Post killed in New Mexico motorcycle crash Saturday

QUAY COUNTY, N.M.



On October 9, 2021, at about 12:30 p.m. the New Mexico State Police was alerted to a single motorcycle crash on NM State Road 209 at around milepost 80 south of Tucumcari, NM.

The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Michael Jay Hair, 63, of Post, TX was traveling north on NM State Road 209. A gust of wind is believed to have caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway. The motorcycle crashed in the dirt shoulder and Hair was ejected. He sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Windy conditions are believed to have been a factor in this crash. Hair was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash which is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

(Press release from New Mexico State Police)