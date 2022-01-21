Man gets 17+ years after admitting he drove to Lubbock for sex with young girl

Image of Andrew Jaquez from the Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — An Odessa man was sentenced to 210 months, or 17 and-a-half years, in federal prison after pleading guilty and admitting to traveling to Lubbock to engage in sex with an 11-year-old girl.

Andrew Jaquez was arrested by the FBI in Lubbock in July 2021 and pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor in September of that year.

Investigators received a tip that a Lubbock woman had discussed “selling children to adult males for sexual intercourse,” according to court documents.

The woman said she and a man she was in a relationship with named “Andrew,” later identified as Jaquez, regularly talked about the sexual abuse of children. This included discussing what he wanted to do with an 11-year-old relative of the woman.

At one point, Jaquez sent sexually explicit messages to an undercover detective posing as the 11-year-old girl.

Jaquez was originally booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center under the name “Andrew Juaquez.” However, federal court documents list his name as “Andrew Jaquez.”