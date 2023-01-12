LUBBOCK, Texas –Alexander Yoichi Duberek, 25, of San Diego, California was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for the death of Chad Luera, 30, of Hale County on October 31, 2020, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

Court records said Duberek traveled from California to Lubbock with intent to murder Luera, who was his boyfriend at the time. Upon his arrival, Duberek purchased a car with $3,000 cash and later purchased $563.48 worth of merchandise used for the crime at a local Walmart.

The press release said that “when Mr. Duberek arrived at his boyfriend’s house, he told his boyfriend’s family that he planned to take him out to eat and then to a local hotel room to spend the night.”

U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton was quoted in the press release saying in part, “’…instead of providing a romantic evening, [Duberek] carried out a sadistic, premeditated plan to take the life of a 30-year-old man and dispose of his body…. I cannot imagine the horror for this victim and his family.’”

Luera’s body was discovered on November 1, 2020, on the side of the road on Farm-to-Market Road 400.

The press release said that following the murder, Duberek fled to Houston, where he sold the vehicle used in the murder to an individual outside auto auction.

During the investigation, officers found the vehicle and discovered blood in the back seat that matched the victim, according to the press release.

Duberek remained at large for roughly five months before turning himself in to San Diego law enforcement in March of 2021. “While being booked into jail, he was asked about a tattoo of his boyfriend’s name on his ring finger; he answered that it was the name of the person he killed,” the press release said.

Duberek was indicted in September 2021 and pleaded guilty in July 2022 “to one count of interstate domestic violence resulting in death,” the press release said.

Luera’s aunt was quoted in the press release, referencing Duberek at the sentencing, “’[Duberek] left this wonderful human life, who he reportedly loved and wanted to marry, on the side of the road, like yesterday’s trash, like his life didn’t matter… Why would he extinguish a light that shone so brightly for so many? Why didn’t he just stay in California, move on with his life?’”

Luera’s family described Chad as a dreamer, creative, passionate and a bright light.

