LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was sentenced to the maximum 30 years in federal prison after admitting he created child pornography of an 8-year-old girl.

James Allan Welbaum, 40, admitted to creating the child pornography as part of a plea deal signed in April.

He was originally arrested in November 2021. Court documents said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received several CyberTips about accounts associated with Welbaum during 2021.

Welbaum was also given a 25-year supervised release term after he serves his federal prison sentence.