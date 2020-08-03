Man gets stabbed in the head with ice-pick during argument

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 3500 block of 78th Drive to reports of a possible stabbing, according to a police report.

An officer made contact with the victim who was inside the residence.

The victim said the suspect, Payton Peeples, stabbed him in the forehead with an ice pick following an argument, according to the police report.

The officers went to look for Peeples after the victim and witness advised that Peeple’s usually runs down the alley whenever officers are called to the residence.

The police report said the victim and Peeple’s are in a dating relationship.

The victim was hiding in the bathroom when Peeple’s forced his way into the bathroom and began assaulting the victim, the police report said.

According to the police report, the victim then stated that the altercation had moved into an adjacent bedroom where the victim was pinned down to the bed and threatened to be stabbed in the head with an ice pick by Peeple’s.

The victim said the witness, who is the victim’s brother, entered the room to try and prevent Peeple’s from stabbing the victim in the head, the police report said.

The police report said the victim did refuse treatment.

Peeple’s was located nearby by other officers and taken in to Lubbock County Detention Center.