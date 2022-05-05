LUBBOCK, Texas – Casey Earl Bratcher, 47, accepted a plea agreement Wednesday for attempted production of child pornography.

Court records said Bratcher, his family and a 12-year-old victim were at Lake Alan Henry in May, 2021. Bratcher’s wife discovered messages on the victim’s phone including sexually explicit messages from Bratcher to the girl.

His wife confronted him. Later, Bratcher went to the Lubbock Police Department to confess he sexually abused the victim from the time she was 11-years-old.

Text messages indicated Bratcher asked her to make videos of herself which were sexual in nature. He admitted as part of the plea deal that had the videos been made, they would have been child pornography.

Shortly after the Lake Alan Henry trip, Bratcher posted on Facebook, “I can never take back what I did and I am sorry not because I got caught but because I ruined everyone’s life so long to everyone.”

If a judge approves the deal, Bratcher will be sentenced at a later date to no less than 15 years and no more than 30 years in federal prison.

