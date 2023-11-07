LUBBOCK, Texas — Ladasma Shedd, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday to burglary of a habitation with intention to commit a felony and aggravated robbery. Officials confirmed Tuesday that Shedd was sentenced to serve a total of 18 years in prison.

A report from the Lubbock Police Department said officers were called to an apartment in the 1600 block of 59th Street for a robbery on August 29, 2021. The report said Shedd and another suspect, Willie Cox, Jr., kicked their way into the apartment and pointed pistols at the victims.

One of the suspects asked the victim, “Where is the dude that lives here?”

When the victim said he no longer lived there, the suspect told them he was “not scared to shoot” and would make her “pick the child she wanted to get shot,” according to the report. The victim told Shedd she did not have anything of value, and the suspects left the scene.

Another police report detailed an armed robbery at the Ace Cash Express in the 4600 block of 34th Street on August 30. The report said Shedd and another suspect went into the location just after 2:00 p.m. and pointed a gun at the employee behind the counter. The employee his under the counter and hit the panic button. The report said one of the suspects fired the gun inside the building and the two ran from the area.

Shedd will receive credit for 790 days spent behind bars.