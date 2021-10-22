Man held at gunpoint after giving ride to stranger, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police responded to a robbery call in the 900 block of 66th Street at approximately 1:39 a.m. Sunday.

The victim told police he was at a gas station when the suspect knocked on his vehicle window and said he didn’t have his cellphone and needed a ride.

According to the police report, the victim let the suspect into his vehicle and drove to 37th Street and Ironton Avenue.

After they arrived, the suspect demanded the victim take off his clothes while showing a weapon.

The victim told police, “the weapon resembled that of a pistol, but it was too dark to see.”

According to the police report, the suspect then demanded the victim get out of the vehicle, and after he did, they left with the stolen clothes and vehicle.

Police said as of Friday, the suspect had not been located.