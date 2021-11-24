Man hit by pickup-trailer after suspects stole his firewood, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was injured, a police report said, after he was hit by a pickup truck towing a trailer as two suspects were caught stealing firewood Monday.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was the first to respond to the incident, but then the Lubbock Police Department responded at 6:45 p.m. for a report of a robbery in the 9400 block of 19th Street.

According to police, the victim on the scene said he was using the address, described as an empty field and with a shed-like structure, to store firewood he was eventually going to sell.

When the victim arrived at the location, he said there were two suspects loading his firewood into a black trailer, the report said.

The victim told the suspects to unload the firewood, but the report said they ignored him and continued loading the trailer.

Then, the victim pulled out his cellphone to take a photo of the license plate on the trailer. Both suspects got into the truck and began driving toward the victim, the report said.

The victim jumped out of the way, but police said he was still struck by the vehicle before the suspects drove off northbound into the 1800 block of Research Avenue.

The victim showed police a Facebook Marketplace post for firewood and said he cut firewood the same way.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to police for updates. However, it was not immediately clear Wednesday if either suspect was located.