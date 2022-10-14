LOVINGTON, N.M.— A New Mexico man died after being hit by a truck late Thursday night, according to the New Mexico State Police.

According to NMSP, Jesus Montoya, 22, of Lovington, crashed and rolled his 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck on Gill Road. Montoya got out of the truck and started walking along the road when a 42-year-old driver was traveling north on Gill Road and saw Montoya’s truck in the middle of the road.

NMSP said Montoya was hit by the driver when she swerved to miss the truck. Montoya was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The 42-year-old driver was not injured.

As of Friday afternoon, NMSP said the crash remained under investigation.