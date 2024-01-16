LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday said Jerry Dean Mercer, 38, has passed away after he was struck by a vehicle on January 10 near FM 1264 and CR 6100.

DPS said the crash happened around 10:03 p.m. According to a crash report from DPS, Joshua Adam Rodriguez, 36, was traveling northbound on FM 1264 while Mercer was walking along the roadway near the shoulder.

Rodriguez hit Mercer as he was walking, according to the report. Mercer was taken to University Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries.

DPS said weather and road conditions at the time were listed as dry and clear.