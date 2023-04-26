LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was injured after a he was hit by a pipe that fell off a pickup truck near Highway 87 and 114th Street on Wednesday evening, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in just before 8:30 p.m.

LCSO said a pickup truck was pulling a “large piece of pipe with a chain, going the wrong way down the service road.” According to LCSO, the chain broke and the pipe and hit a man that was assisting.

After this article was initially published, LCSO said, “Through the initial investigation it appears the worker was blocking traffic for the truck when the truck veered to close to the worker striking him with the pipe.”

Authorities said the pipe broke the man’s leg and struck another vehicle. The man was taken to University Medical Center.