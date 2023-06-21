LUBBOCK, Texas – Johnny Cash lovers can head to Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences this fall for a concert experience bringing songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to the stage, according to a press release.

On November 18, a video of Cash from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show will be projected on a screen above the stage, complete with a live band and singers accompanying him in perfect sync, the press release said.

Buddy Holly Hall added that Cash’s only son, John Carter Cash, will be featured on screen to narrate the event and share intimate stories from my father’s personal life and career in music.”

Tickets go on sale June 23 at 10:00 a.m. and will range in price from $29.50 to $59.50 plus taxes and fees. Visit buddyhollyhall.com for more info.