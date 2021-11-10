Man in Central Lubbock arrested on multiple charges, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas– A man holding a metal mask in Central Lubbock was arrested for multiple charges, a police report said.

The officer was originally called out to the 1900 block of 42nd Street just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday for a domestic disturbance, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The arrestee was identified as Christopher Gorostiza.

In the report, the officer said, “I immediately recognized [Gorostiza] … due to previous encounters with [Gorostiza]. Due to the previous encounters with [Gorostiza] I know he is commonly armed with a weapon.”

The officer tried calling Gorostiza by his first name to get his attention, but he refused and kept walking, the report said.

When Gorostiza got near the driveway of the home, stood in an aggressive stance and “repeatedly yelled aggressive, unintelligible statements” toward the officer, the report said.

As the officer got closer to Gorostiza, the officer saw him holding a metal mask with sharp, pointed edges. According to the report, he put his arms out to his side and charged toward the officer but then stopped.

The officer attempted to use a Taser on Gorostiza, but it did not discharge correctly. After several attempts from the officer to drop his weapon, Gorostiza did not comply.

Another officer arrived on the scene, and Gorostiza dropped to his knees, the report said. Then, the officer discharged his Taser, and the original officer was able to arrest Gorostiza.

After Gorostiza was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, the officer found a wallet that was stolen, the report said.

Gorostiza was booked on charges of aggravated assault, possession of identifying information, resisting arrest, evading arrest/detention, theft and public intoxication.