Man in jail after failing to register as sex offender

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday, charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

Jeremy Hammon, 39, was convicted as a sex offender in 2001. He served time for aggravated sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl, according to the the Texas Sex Offender Registry.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said a warrant was issued for Hammon’s arrest after he failed to register as a sex offender.

Hammon was also charged with being in possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

Hammon was held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $22,500.