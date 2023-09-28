LUBBOCK, Texas — Adam Garcia, 41, was taken to jail on Tuesday and accused of sexually assaulting someone in the 4400 block of Avenue Q, obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Garcia and the victim were staying in a hotel in the 4400 block of Avenue Q, according to court records. Court records said after Garcia swung a bat and hit the victim’s right wrist, she wrapped it in a bandage and went to work.

Court records said Garcia followed the victim to her workplace where he threatened to kill her when they got back to their hotel.

Once back at the hotel, the victim went to the front office to ask for help. Garcia followed threatened to kill her again and pushed the victim into the door, according to court records.

Court records said upon returning to their hotel room, Garcia began throwing objects at the victim. Court records also said Garcia then forced the victim to perform a sexual act without consent.

When police arrived Garcia admitted to wanting to strike the victim with a bat, but said he “blacked out” and did not remember hitting the victim, court records said.

As of Thursday, Garcia remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $120,000.