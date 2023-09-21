LUBBOCK, Texas — Frederick Robinson, 55, was taken to jail on Tuesday and accused of assaulting someone with a deadly weapon and criminal trespassing in the 2500 block of Parkway Drive, according to a police report.

Officers with the Lubbock Police Department were called to the location in reference to a civil disturbance. A witness told police two men were fighting on the ground in the middle of the road, according to a police report.

A police report said police began checking the area and located Robinson in a house that said “unlawful to occupy.”

Robinson was then arrested and told police he and the victim had been arguing about a female, according to a police report. A police report said Robinson told police that he told the victim while holding a knife and screw driver that he’d kill him and spit in the victim’s face.

Officers were able to locate the screw driver in the 2500 block of Parkway Drive, and the box cutter knife in the house Robinson was hiding in, according to a police report. A pocket knife was also found on Robinson’s jean pocket.

Officers found lacerations on the victim’s leg that appeared to have been caused by a bladed weapon, according to a police report.

As of Thursday, Robinson remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $52,500 bond.