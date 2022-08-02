LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday and accused of breaking into a Lubbock home in May to sexually assault a woman, according to court records.

Henrry Padilla, 35, was arrested May 13. According to court records, when officers arrived at a Lubbock home, he was asleep on a bed with a shirt and no pants on. There was an open bottle of beer next to the bed.

The victim told police Padilla entered her home without her consent and assaulted her.

Padilla was asleep while the victim talked to police. An officer tried to wake Padilla up several times. While attempting to wake him up, Padilla tried to bite the officer, court records said.

As of Tuesday, Padilla remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 bond.